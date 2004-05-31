New Projects for Air Liquide

Air Liquide plans to invest $25 million to build an air separation unit in Schwechat, Austria, to supply growing demand in Eastern Europe. The plant will replace an existing unit making liquid nitrogen and oxygen when it opens in 2006. Air Liquide has also undertaken a project in Alberta to recover, purify, and liquefy by-product carbon dioxide from the Harmattan gas processing plant owned by Solex Gas Processing. The carbon dioxide will be used to enhance local oil and gas production.
