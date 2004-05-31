Plextronics Wins Financing

Pittsburgh-based Plextronics has secured $3.4 million in financing from a number of private, corporate, and government sources to further commercialize its brand of inherently conductive polymers (ICPs). Plextronics has raised $4.6 million since being founded in July 2002 to develop the work of Richard D. McCullough, professor of chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University. The Plextronic ICPs are based on poly(3-substituted thiophene), which is dispersed into conventional plastics in a powder form to impart conductivity. Paint maker Sherwin Williams is a development partner of the firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter