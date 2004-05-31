Rhodia Launches Novel Silica

RHODIA PHOTO Rhodia's silica systems unit launched a new precipitated silica at the International Silicone Conference in Cleveland last week that it says bridges the performance gap between traditional precipitated silica and expensive fumed silica. Rhodia modified a line at its Inchon, South Korea, precipitated silicas plant with chemistry that favors Si–O–Si bonds rather than hydrophillic Si–OH bonds. Vincent Bordereau, global business manager for elastomers and plastics markets, says Rhodia is selling the new product, called Siloa, into markets such as silicone medical tubes that have traditionally been dominated by fumed silica.
