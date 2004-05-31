Toray Wins Big Boeing Contract

Toray Industries has signed an 18-year contract with Boeing to supply carbon fiber for the 7E7 jet, now under development. Each aircraft will require about 30 metric tons of carbon fiber, a light material that will help maximize fuel efficiency. Boeing expects to produce 1,500 7E7s during the contract period, bringing Toray $2.95 billion in sales. To supply Boeing, Toray will invest about $145 million to build a plant in Alabama that will help increase its carbon fiber capacity to 11,000 metric tons per year by 2006, about half of current world capacity.
