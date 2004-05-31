Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Westlake, Kemira Join List of Chemical Stock Offerings

May 31, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Westlake Chemical and Kemira's GrowHow business both revealed plans for initial public offerings of stock last week. The two announcements are the latest in a flurry of IPO announcements that, according to Bill Parkerson, global head of chemicals at Banc of America Securities, signals investor confidence in the chemical sector. Houston-based petrochemical maker Westlake, part of Taiwan's Chao Group, had sales last year of $1.4 billion. The firm filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission indicating it hopes to raise as much as $230 million. Westlake's filing follows an April announcement by Borden Chemical, owned by investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., that it plans to file for an IPO in the third quarter. Huntsman Corp. has indicated an interest in a stock offering, while Nalco is also said to be considering one. Parkerson says investors want to capture the beginnings of a cyclical upswing in the chemical industry's fortunes. In Europe, meanwhile, Kemira says it is evaluating a public listing of its GrowHow fertilizer business, which had sales of almost $1.4 billion last year. Kemira wants to sell shares to the public or distribute them to existing shareholders by this fall at the earliest. Norsk Hydro sold its fertilizer business, Yara International, to the public earlier this year, and European firms Wacker, Bayer, Atofina, and BP are all planning chemical spin-offs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nouryon readies for stock market listing
Carlyle Sells Stake In PQ
SK Bests Innospec In Contest For TPC

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE