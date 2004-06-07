Conditional Green Light for Allos Drug

FDA has granted Allos Therapeutics conditional approval for RSR13 (efaproxiral), a drug that treats brain metastases originating from breast cancer. Approval is dependent on results of an ongoing Phase III clinical trial and inspection of Allos' manufacturing facility. The nod is a surprise, given that last month an FDA committee recommended against approval of RSR13, expressing concerns that a previous clinical test on a non-cancer-specific test group involved too few patients with breast cancer (C&EN, May 10, page 12). RSR13 is manufactured for Allos under contract by Hovione.
