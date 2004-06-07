Twenty Years after Bhopal

June 7, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 23
Smokescreen or true reform? Has the chemical industry changed enough to make another massive accident unlikely?
Credit:
Chemistry at the Caribbean's University of the West Indies is thriving despite funding struggles
Enlargement offers chemical opportunities as the borders open to Central, Eastern Europe
Proposed budget cuts threaten agency effort on building decontamination
Helical nanotubes show potential for use in molecular electronics
Scientists in Barbados hope to apply a scientific approach to improving playing fields for cricket, the region’s favorite sport