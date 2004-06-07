Dow Corning Ends Bankruptcy

Dow Corning ended a dark era under bankruptcy reorganization on June 1. Nearly a decade ago, women who received the firm's silicone gel breast implants blamed Dow Corning for a host of ills, forcing it into bankruptcy. The firm still contends that scientific studies show no connection between implants and disease. Negotiators resolved a last-minute dispute over interest due on $800 million in commercial claims, ending the bankruptcy case and allowing the $3.2 billion settlement with implant recipients to go ahead. Chairman Gary E. Anderson says the company can finally get back to minding its business.
