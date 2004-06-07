Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

DuPont Hikes Kevlar Output ...

June 7, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 23
DuPont will spend more than $70 million to boost global capacity for its Kevlar high-strength p-aramid fiber by more than 10%. The firm says the expansion will go on-line in phases between late 2005 and the first half of 2006 at yet-to-be-finalized locations. "Global demand for DuPont Kevlar has soared with the need for safety and security worldwide," says William J. Harvey, vice president and general manager of DuPont's advanced fiber systems unit. The firm completed three Kevlar expansions in Richmond, Va., and Maydown, Northern Ireland, between 2000 and 2003. DSM just opened its first U.S. line for a competing bullet-resistant fiber, polyethylene-based Dyneema (C&EN, May 24, page 16).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

