Hambrick to Get Medical Treatment

Lubrizol CEO James L. Hambrick, 49, will undergo chemotherapy to treat testicular cancer. Hambrick is the architect of Lubrizol's acquisition of Noveon, which was completed last week. "My physicians have advised me to expect a full recovery by the end of the summer," he says. While plans call for Hambrick to retain day-to-day responsibility for the firm, Chairman William G. Bares, who relinquished the CEO title about a month ago, will continue to actively assist Hambrick in overseeing operations.
