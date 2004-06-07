Millennium Gets Corey Chemistry

Millennium Pharmaceuticals has signed a research agreement with Harvard University and Harvard chemistry professor E. J. Corey. Under the deal, Harvard has granted Millennium rights to intellectual property for a family of proteasome inhibitors made with a chemical synthesis developed by Corey. Millennium will pay milestone fees and royalties to Harvard on sales of products resulting from the deal. Millennium won approval for the first proteasome-inhibiting drug, the blood cancer treatment Velcade (bortezomib), about a year ago.
