NIST Grant for Rohm and Haas

Rohm and Haas has won a $2 million award from NIST's Advanced Technology Program for research into acrylic polymers. The company is planning a three-year program with Caltech to develop a new catalyst platform that can be used to create novel acrylics. "For the first time, we'll be able to control the molecular architecture of acrylic polymers and combine the best features of acrylics with those of polyolefins," says Brian Goodall, Rohm and Haas's chief scientist for catalysis. He expects that the catalysts will precisely place polar groups in acrylic polymers, leading to performance benefits for coatings, ink-jet inks, adhesives, and microelectronics.
