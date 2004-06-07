SRI Spins off Pharmaceutical Development

SRI International has spun off Bridge Pharmaceuticals, a drug development services group that works with laboratories in Asia to serve the U.S. and European markets. Bridge raised $3.5 million in an investment round led by WI Harper Group. The company will continue to work in partnership with SRI's PharmaStart initiative, a consortium including four California universities aimed at expediting the development of university-based drug research. Bridge has licensed from SRI three late-stage preclinical drugs for cancer treatment.
