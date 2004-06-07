Urethane Tracks Vie for Records

Surfaces made of polyurethanes, which have a slight "give" in them to cushion joints and lessen injuries, are one of the hottest trends these days in track and playground construction, according to Conica, part of Degussa's construction chemicals division. High growth in North America is being matched by annual growth of 40% for such surfacing in some emerging countries, says Karl Meyer, director for sport activities at Conica. The surfaces are installed on-site, in a single, seamless application.
