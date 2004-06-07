Verdia Going to DuPont

DuPont has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Verdia, the plant science subsidiary of Maxygen, for $64 million in cash. The purchase will give DuPont worldwide rights to Maxygen's MolecularBreeding directed-evolution technology for agricultural applications. Scientists at Verdia and DuPont's Pioneer Hi-Bred unit recently reported on the use of the technology to introduce glyphosate herbicide resistance to corn (C&EN, May 24, page 10). DuPont expects to use the technology to introduce other crop traits as well.
