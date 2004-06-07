... and Forms Chinese Pacts

DuPont and Wuxi Xingda have consolidated their brush filaments businesses into a global venture. The new company, 70% owned by DuPont and 30% by Xingda, combines the assets of China's DuPont Xingda Filaments, DuPont Filaments Europe, and U.S.-based DuPont Filaments America. The new company employs approximately 500 and makes filaments used in tooth, paint, cosmetic, and industrial brushes. Separately, DuPont's engineering polymers unit has contracted with a plastics compounder in Shanghai to make specialty grades of some of its polyamide, thermoplastic polyester, and liquid-crystal polymer resins.
