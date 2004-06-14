Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Asthma Nexus

Researchers pinpoint human chitinase as new target for asthma therapy

by LOUISA DALTON
June 14, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Ever since human chitinase was discovered in the 1990s, its presence has been somewhat of an enigma. Chitinase breaks down chitin--the stuff of insect exoskeletons and parasite cell walls. Yet mammals themselves make no chitin.

Now, researchers at Yale University and McGill University, in Quebec, have discovered that one human chitinase (acidic mammalian chitinase) is a key player in the acute inflammation pathway of asthma [Science, 304, 1678 (2004)].

The group, led by Jack A. Elias at Yale, first recognized a strong similarity between the classic antiparasitic response of prokaryotes and simple eukaryotes and the exaggerated inflammation reaction in humans (called the Th2 response) that leads to asthma.

Because chitinase breaks down chitin in parasite cell walls, it is highly involved in the antiparasitic reaction, "so we thought chitinase might also be upregulated in human asthma," says Qutayba Hamid, a specialist in asthma at McGill.

The group induced a Th2 response in mice and, indeed, saw levels of acidic mammalian chitinase rise. They also compared lung tissues of human asthma sufferers with normal patients. Only asthma patients had high levels of chitinase in their epithelial and macrophage cells.

Further, one of the symptoms of acute asthma is airway acidification, and acidic mammalian chitinase functions best at pH 2.3. Elias' group suspects that current steroid therapy works partly because it raises the pH of the airways. More generally, they say, any drug that hampers the activity of acidic mammalian chitinase will likely lead to milder inflammation in asthma sufferers.

The fact that some asthma attacks are triggered by exposure to house dust mites (and thus their chitin) may also be related to chitinase activity, Hamid says. But experiments haven't looked at that yet.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Removing Sugar From Cancer Drug Eliminates Side Effect
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chopping Chitin Reduces Allergic Reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists Identify Receptor That Triggers Pseudoallergic Response To Drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE