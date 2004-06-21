Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

17th Winter Fluorine Conference Call for Papers

June 21, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 25
The 17th Winter Fluorine Conference will be held Jan. 9&#150;14, 2005, at the TradeWinds Island Grand Beach Resort & Conference Center in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The conference theme will be "Ubiquitous Fluorine: From Materials to Medicine."

The five-day, international, interdisciplinary conference is the premier biennial meeting of the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry. It will be composed of plenary lectures and invited oral presentations.

The scientific program will consist of 18 plenary lectures, the ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry lecture, 40 invited oral presentations in 15 sessions, and two poster sessions including the Winter Fluorine Conference Poster Competition Awards.

Papers submitted for presentation must be accompanied by a 150-word abstract by Sept. 13. A 1,000-word abstract must also accompany papers submitted for oral presentation. All abstracts must be submitted via the ACS Online Abstract Submittal System, which will be available for this conference on July 12. See the Fluorine Division website (http://membership.acs.org/F/FLUO) for a link to the conference website and to the abstract submittal URL.

Additional technical programming information can be obtained by contacting G. K. Surya Prakash, Conference Chair, University of Southern California Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, Department of Chemistry, Los Angeles, CA 90089-1661; phone (213) 740-5984, fax (213) 740-6270, e-mail gprakash@usc.edu. Or you may contact Viacheslav A. Petrov, Conference Cochair, DuPont Experimental Station, P.O. Box 80328, Wilmington, DE 19880; phone (302) 695-1958, fax (302) 695-8281, e-mail viacheslav.a.petrov@usa.dupont.com.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

