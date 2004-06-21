Advertisement

8225cover1apvarray.jpg
8225cover1apvarray.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 21, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 25

After decades of promise, solar energy science and production is on an upswing, but how far can solar go to solve the world's energy ills?

Volume 82 | Issue 25
Energy

Power from the Sun

After decades of promise, solar energy science and production is on an upswing, but how far can solar go to solve the world’s energy ills?

Where Are They Now?

C&EN catches up with seven professors we profiled at the start of their careers in 2000

Electron Movies in Attoseconds

X-ray scattering, data analysis method lead to ultrafast imaging of electrons

  • Biological Chemistry

    Mitochondrial DNA from Mom and Dad

    Recent results challenge assumption that humans inherit this DNA solely from the mother

  • Business

    Polymers' Plight

    Expensive feedstocks have put profits on hold for makers of high-volume polymers

  • Policy

    Reining in Dietary Supplements

    Food additives critics demand changes in the law governing supplements

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Artificial Sweeteners

No-calorie sugar substitutes provide options for enjoying the sweet life

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The Gay-Lussac, balloon pioneer

 

