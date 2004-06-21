Power from the Sun
After decades of promise, solar energy science and production is on an upswing, but how far can solar go to solve the world’s energy ills?
June 21, 2004 Cover
Volume 82, Issue 25
C&EN catches up with seven professors we profiled at the start of their careers in 2000
X-ray scattering, data analysis method lead to ultrafast imaging of electrons
Recent results challenge assumption that humans inherit this DNA solely from the mother
Expensive feedstocks have put profits on hold for makers of high-volume polymers
Food additives critics demand changes in the law governing supplements