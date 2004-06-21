2005 Member Dues Increase

ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $120 to $123 in 2005, consistent with ACS Council action this spring in Anaheim, Calif. (C&EN, April 5, page 12). In addition, in June 2003 the ACS Constitution and Bylaws were amended to provide increased funding for divisions and local sections. The increased funding will come from budget offsets and a temporary assessment on ACS members. A fee of $4.00 will be levied in 2005. The fee will be assessed on full members only. It will be prorated for other special membership categories, and emeritus members will not pay anything.
