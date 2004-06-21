ACS annual report available online

The 2003 ACS Annual Report has been published online at http://chemistry.org/acsannualreport; only a few hard copies have been printed. The report consists of a letter that communicates the strategic vision and accomplishments of the society in 2003. The letter is signed by Elsa Reichmanis, ACS 2003 president; Nina McClelland, 2003 chair of the board of directors; and John K Crum, former executive director and chief executive officer. Also included in the report is a biographical list of ACS Board members and national officers; an overview of the ACS mission and vision; profiles of eight ACS members showcasing their passion for the profession; demographic and statistical information about ACS membership including age, gender, education, geographic distribution, and profession; a review of the society's top accomplishments; a listing of 2003 accomplishments from ACS departments; 2003 financial information and statistics, including the five-year trend in unrestricted net assets, consolidated statements of activities, allocation of dues, and sources of revenue; and a listing of donors whose contributions supported ACS programs. Questions or comments about the ACS annual report can be sent to annualreport@acs.org.
