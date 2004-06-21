Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS Annual Report Available Online

June 21, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The 2003 ACS Annual Report has been published online at http://chemistry.org/acsannualreport; only a few hard copies have been printed. The report consists of a letter that communicates the strategic vision and accomplishments of the society in 2003. The letter is signed by Elsa Reichmanis, ACS 2003 president; Nina McClelland, 2003 chair of the board of directors; and John K Crum, former executive director and chief executive officer. Also included in the report is a biographical list of ACS Board members and national officers; an overview of the ACS mission and vision; profiles of eight ACS members showcasing their passion for the profession; demographic and statistical information about ACS membership including age, gender, education, geographic distribution, and profession; a review of the society's top accomplishments; a listing of 2003 accomplishments from ACS departments; 2003 financial information and statistics, including the five-year trend in unrestricted net assets, consolidated statements of activities, allocation of dues, and sources of revenue; and a listing of donors whose contributions supported ACS programs. Questions or comments about the ACS annual report can be sent to annualreport@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations: 2024 Southern Chemist Award
2018 Petroleum Research Fund grant recipients announced
ACS annual report available online

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE