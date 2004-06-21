Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Electron Movies in Attoseconds

X-ray scattering, data analysis method lead to ultrafast imaging of electrons

by Mitch Jacoby
June 21, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

SKIPPING STONES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF PETER ABBAMONTE
A new procedure can be used to image electron movements with attosecond resolution. This image shows the rippling effect and wake generated by shooting a gold ion into water. The ion’s position and direction of motion are indicated by the arrow. (Click image to play animation)
Credit: COURTESY OF PETER ABBAMONTE
A new procedure can be used to image electron movements with attosecond resolution. This image shows the rippling effect and wake generated by shooting a gold ion into water. The ion’s position and direction of motion are indicated by the arrow. (Click image to play animation)

Forget the 3-D glasses. The latest thing in cinematography is super-high-speed frame-stopping electron movies. Scientists at Cornell University have developed a procedure for imaging electron motions on a timescale of a few billionths of a billionth of a second—an attosecond.

The new technique, which also supplies angstrom-scale spatial information, may enable researchers to monitor chemical reactions in unprecedented detail by providing a means for uncovering the most fundamental steps in a reaction—the movements of electrons.

In recent years, researchers working in the area of ultrafast spectroscopy have pushed experimental procedures to provide information on shorter and shorter timescales. Femtosecond laser methods, which have been widely used in “pump-probe” experiments, have given way to the finer time resolution of attosecond (10-18 second) techniques. Thus far, attosecond probes have depended on short laser pulses that lead to even shorter processes. For example, laser ionization of a gas has been used to induce electron-gas collisions that produce attosecond bursts of light.

Now, a group at Cornell has demonstrated that high-energy X-ray-scattering experiments coupled with a new procedure for data analysis can be used to access the attosecond time regime. The team, which includes Peter Abbamonte, Ken D. Finkelstein, Marcus D. Collins, and Sol M. Gruner, used the technique to produce movies of electron motions in water in which the frame-to-frame time interval is just 4 attoseconds [Phys. Rev. Lett., 92, 237401 (2004)].

In the study, water samples were irradiated with intense beams of X-rays from the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source and the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory. The inelastically scattered light—meaning the light that lost energy as a result of interactions with the sample—was measured and analyzed using a detector designed and built by the group.

Abbamonte
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF PETER ABBAMONTE
Credit: COURTESY OF PETER ABBAMONTE

Abbamonte, who is now a staff scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory, explains that, from the measured X-ray-scattering angles, it should be possible to construct images of the water sample’s electron clouds. And from energy shifts in the scattered light, scientists should be able to deduce the way the pictures evolve over time.

But there’s a hitch: A key piece of information known as the phase, which is related to the X-rays’ electric field, is needed to construct the images but cannot be measured in the experiment. The “phase problem” in inelastic scattering is analogous to the one in X-ray crystallography. Various tricks for side-stepping the phase problem have been devised for crystallography applications but not for inelastic scattering. So the Cornell team developed a mathematical solution to the problem and applied it to the scattering data to determine the way electrons in water respond to various disturbances. Then they created movies showing the effect on the electrons of adding another electron and shooting the sample with a high-energy gold ion.

“It is an excellent piece of work,” says Paul B. Corkum, a research officer at the Canadian National Research Council, Ottawa, Ontario. Corkum, a pioneer in attosecond spectroscopy methods, comments that the novel point of the study comes from the authors realizing that all information needed to determine the position and dynamics of the electrons is written in the scatter angle and frequency shift of the X-ray photons. “I am sure that they are correct,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray pulses yield charge density movies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-Rays Probe Single Molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser Tools Advance Chemical Analysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE