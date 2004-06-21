Government & Policy Roundup

Jessie H. Roberson, head of the Department of Energy's nuclear site cleanup program, resigned last week, citing family reasons. In her three-year tenure, Roberson oversaw implementation of DOE's accelerated cleanup program, tying federal funds to state and community agreements that speed cleanups.
Data on women, minorities, and persons with disabilities in science and engineering education and employment are available in a new online report released last week by NSF. The data can be viewed by education level, employment, and population group and will be updated as new data become available. The report can be found at http://www.nsf.gov/sbe/srs/wmpd/start.htm.
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration's authority and responsibilities would be codified in a bill introduced by Rep. Vernon J. Ehlers (R-Mich.) that is designed to help clearly identify the agency's mission. The measure would also create a new position of deputy assistant secretary for science and technology to coordinate the agency's research and sciences activities.
