Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Marine Alkaloid Total Synthesis

Norzoanthamine shows promise for treating osteoporosis

by Bethany Halford
June 21, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The first total synthesis of norzoanthamine—a heptacyclic marine alkaloid first isolated from Zoanthus sp. anemones and characterized nearly 10 years ago—has been achieved by a group at Japan’s Hokkaido University [Science, published online June 17, http://www.sciencemag.org/cgi
/content/abstract/1098851v1]. Chemistry professor Masaaki Miyashita tells C&EN that his group’s stereoselective synthesis produces the alkaloid in 41 steps with a 3.5% overall yield.

Norzoanthamine is a tantalizing target for synthetic chemists. Not only does its complex molecular architecture pose an intellectual challenge, but the compound and its analogs have a variety of medicinal applications. Most notably, animal studies have shown that norzoanthamine is a promising drug candidate for treating osteoporosis.

FRUITS OF THE SEA
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN SUSBILLA
Zoanthus, commonly known as sea mat, colonial anemones, or button polyps, are the source of a number of complex natural products—such as norzoanthamine—with potent medicinal profiles.
Credit: COURTESY OF JOHN SUSBILLA
Zoanthus, commonly known as sea mat, colonial anemones, or button polyps, are the source of a number of complex natural products—such as norzoanthamine—with potent medicinal profiles.

Unfortunately, it simply isn’t feasible to extract from natural sources the large amounts of material needed for preclinical and clinical testing, according to Daisuke Uemura, a chemistry professor at Nagoya University, in Japan, who first isolated and characterized norzoanthamine and did the antiosteoporosis studies. Consequently, Uemura says, Miyashita’s synthetic route represents a powerful tool in advancing the study of norzoanthamine as a therapeutic drug.

The Hokkaido group spent five years developing the route to norzoanthamine, according to Miyashita. From the perspective of both stereochemistry and functional groups, the structure possesses a number of synthetically challenging elements, such as the trans-anti-trans-fused perhydrophenanthrene skeleton of three rings in the molecule’s framework and two amino acetal structures, one of which includes a bridged -lactone. Nevertheless, Miyashita says that building the alkaloid’s ring with three adjacent, quaternary chiral centers proved to be the most formidable task.

To tackle this complex and stereochemically dense element, Miyashita’s team took a cue from the proposed biogenic pathway and decided to construct part of the molecular framework via an intramolecular Diels-Alder reaction. To build the requisite chiral triene, they employed a three-component coupling reaction followed by photosensitized oxidation of a furan ring. The crucial Diels-Alder reaction proceeded as Miyashita and coworkers expected, giving the desired exo adduct as the major product.

“This synthesis is teeming with highly interesting and selective structural transformations,” says Princeton University chemistry professor Erik J. Sorensen. “Serious students of chemical synthesis will study this work carefully for its logic. It is admirable in design and execution.”

David R. Williams, a chemistry professor at Indiana University, Bloomington, concurs. “The Hokkaido team has demonstrated finesse and sensitivity in a synthetic design which skillfully avoids the many pitfalls arising from competing reactivity in a complex system. This report is a breakthrough which will yield access to new substances as probes for very significant biological studies.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Total synthesis of lissodendoric acid A comes via highly reactive cyclic allenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to make canataxpropellane in 26 steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elegant way to build β-lactams

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE