Chemicals and materials

PROTEIN COUPLING Polylink kit provides the reagents and protocols needed to covalently attach proteins to carboxylated microparticles in 30 minutes or less. Contents of each kit are sufficient for 50 coupling reactions of 200-500 mg of protein per reaction. Polysciences, http://www.polysciences.com

TRANSPARENT COATINGS UV-curable OptoClear coatings are designed for display applications. The single-layer, nanostructured surface provides excellent antireflective properties over a broad range of visible wavelengths. DSM Desotech, http://www.dsmdesotech.com

THERMOPLASTIC Parmax self-reinforced polymer is 200–800% stronger and stiffer than other thermoplastics without added fibers. The polymer is noncombustible; maintains mechanical properties at cryogenic temperatures; and is solvent, scratch, and abrasion resistant. Mississippi Polymer Technologies, http://www.mptpolymers.com

MODELING MATERIAL Medical-grade polycarbonate material is designed for food-, pharmaceutical-, and medical-equipment modeling using a rapid prototyping system. The process creates solid models directly from 3-D computer-aided design (CAD) files. The durable plastic has high impact and flexural strength and can handle high-temperature applications. Stratasys, http://www.stratasys.com

Literature and services

VIBRATIONS Catalog details industrial vibration monitoring instrumentation and features products such as accelerometers, vibration transmitters, and signal-conditioning equipment. New products include low-cost swivel-mount accelerometers; DC response capacitive accelerometers; and a panel-mount alarm. IMI Sensors, http://www.imisensors.com

PLANT MAINTENANCE Color catalog describes products for equipment maintenance and repair, including an extensive selection of epoxy-, urethane-, and methacrylate-based products for surface repair. Emergency products allow damaged equipment to be returned to service quickly. Selector guides and tables compare product specifications. Devcon, http://www.devcon.com

PRESSURE Specifiers' CD details the firm's pressure transducers and pressure standards used for municipal and environmental monitoring applications. The CD provides technical information that includes datasheets, manuals, software, and application notes. Pressure Systems, http://pressuresystems.com

CASPASES Product guide features 16 pages of technical, application, and product information on more than 240 enzymes, antibodies, inhibitors, assay kits, and other products for researchers studying the role of caspases in apoptosis and inflammation. Colorful diagrams illustrate the signaling pathways associated with various caspases. Alexis Biochemicals, http://www.alexis-e.biz

Instruments and labware

VISCOMETER Instrument provides fast, accurate analysis of dilute polymer solutions for relative, intrinsic, specific, and absolute viscosity, as well as molecular weight. Can be connected with an autosampler system. Use of this unit will result in more than 50% solvent saving compared with conventional glass-tube methods. Viscotek, http://www.viscotek.com

SYRINGES Precision sampling syringes are available in a wide range of sizes and models for gas, liquid, or high-pressure sampling. Plunger tips are self-lubricating and ensure a leak-proof seal. Barrels of up to 100 mL are hand-fabricated from borosilicate glass. Many models are available in a Luer-tip version. Valco Instruments, http://www.vici.com

BENCH SCALES High-resolution, portable bench scales are designed for applications ranging from basic laboratory weighing to harsh quality-control applications. Available in three weigh platform sizes with capacities ranging from 3 to 35 kg. Ohaus, http://www.ohaus.com

PROTEOMICS Protein identification system integrates liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry instrumentation, software, columns, and method protocols. The modular protocols can be mixed and matched depending on customer preference, sample number, and sample complexity. Agilent Technologies, http://www.agilent.com

Plant materials and equipment

PIPELINE STRAINER Clear, all-plastic basket strainer makes it possible to see what dirt and debris has been trapped and determine when the basket needs to be cleaned. Spin-off cover doesn't require tools and minimizes downtime. This strainer can also be used as a prefilter in front of a bag or cartridge filter. Hayward Industrial Products, http://www.haywardindustrial.com

HEAT EXCHANGERS These compact units offer high thermal efficiency while withstanding high pressures and temperatures. A brazing process is used to bond together 316 stainless steel plates, which feature a corrugated design for maximum heat transfer. ITT Standard, http://www.ittstandard.com

OXYGEN SENSOR Analyzer allows measurement of O 2 levels with high accuracy from parts- per-million levels to 100%. The sensor can be mounted in situ, or a sample can be extracted from the gas path to flow through the sensor. No reference gas is required. Several alarm, relay, and output options are available. Delta F, http://www.delta-f.com

SCALE Offering precise counting as well as accurate weights, the DC-100 is ideal for stockroom inventory, receiving parts verification, and parts scanning applications. More than 1,500 items can be stored in memory, and an internal battery allows over 30 hours of continuous mobile use. Rice Lake Weighing Systems, http://www.rlws.com

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock, who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.