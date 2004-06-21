Noncovalent Interactions Meeting

Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 21, 2004
A meeting on Noncovalent Interactions in Chemistry & Biology will be held at the department of chemistry at the University of Cambridge, Sept. 15–17. The meeting is being held to celebrate Dudley Williams' retirement.

In 1971, Williams codiscovered the metabolism of vitamin D and the mechanism of action of glycopeptide antibiotics that inhibit resistant bacteria. He has received numerous awards and has authored 10 books and more than 400 scientific papers. He has served as visiting professor at the Universities of Calfornia, Capetown, Sydney, Florida, and Wisconsin and at the Australian National University, Canberra.

Speakers at this conference include Jack Dunitz, ETH Zurich; Jeremy Sanders, University of Cambridge; Chris Hunter, University of Sheffield; Dennis Dougherty, Caltech; Janet Thornton, Wellcome Trust Genome Campus; Steve Benner, University of Florida; John Walker, MRC Dunn Human Nutrition Unit, Cambridge; Simon Conway Morris, University of Cambridge; and Williams.

To register online, or for more information, please visit http://www.mmsconferencing.com/noncovalent.html or e-mail Michele Sahrle at m.sahrle@mmsconferencing.com.

