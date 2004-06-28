Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

228th National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 22–26

June 28, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

The American Chemical Society's 228th National Meeting will be held in Philadelphia. Thirty-one of the society's technical divisions, three secretariats, and nine committees will participate in more than 800 technical sessions. More than 7,100 papers will be presented.

ACS President Charles P. Casey and Jeremy M. Berg, director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, of the National Institutes of Health, will present a presidential plenary in the early evening on Monday, Aug. 23. Berg will speak on "The NIH Roadmap: New Opportunities at the Chemistry-Biology Interface." He will discuss initiatives that have significant chemical components and that provide new opportunities for chemists to participate in addressing important issues in biomedical research. Audience participants will have time to ask questions.

A presidential cultural event, to which the general public is invited, will provide a forum for scientists and writers who have excelled in exploring and cultivating the intellectual and emotional links among science, the arts, and the humanities to share their thoughts. Educational and career symposia and workshops and several anniversary celebrations will round out the presidential events.

Tours of places historical and modern will offer attendees a chance to explore the Philadelphia area. A complete tour listing with pricing and instructions for signing up can be found on the Internet at http://chemistry.org/meetings/philadelphia2004.

Of course, opportunities for continuing education will be offered through ACS divisional and other workshops and through exposition workshops. The exposition itself will be held in Halls A & B of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and will be open from Monday, Aug. 23, through Wednesday, Aug. 25. More than 310 companies and professional organizations will display their wares.

A presidential cultural event, to which the general public is invited, will provide a forum for scientists and writers who have excelled in exploring and cultivating the intellectual and emotional links among science, the arts, and the humanities to share their thoughts. Educational and career symposia and workshops and several anniversary celebrations will round out the presidential events.

Tours of places historical and modern will offer attendees a chance to explore the Philadelphia area. A complete tour listing with pricing and instructions for signing up can be found on the Internet at http://chemistry.org/meetings/philadelphia2004.

Of course, opportunities for continuing education will be offered through ACS divisional and other workshops and through exposition workshops. The exposition itself will be held in Halls A & B of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and will be open from Monday, Aug. 23, through Wednesday, Aug. 25. More than 310 companies and professional organizations will display their wares.

MEETING INFO ON THE WEB:
http://chemistry.org/meetings/
Technical Program Summary
General Program
Registration
Housing
Transportation
Member Services
Special Services
Presidential Events
Social & Special Events
Workshops
Exposition
Tours
Chemjobs Career Center
Career Workshop/Program Schedule
Short Courses
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
254th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
252nd ACS National Meeting
Oregon Entrepreneurship Workshop

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE