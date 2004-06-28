The American Chemical Society's 228th National Meeting will be held in Philadelphia. Thirty-one of the society's technical divisions, three secretariats, and nine committees will participate in more than 800 technical sessions. More than 7,100 papers will be presented.

ACS President Charles P. Casey and Jeremy M. Berg, director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, of the National Institutes of Health, will present a presidential plenary in the early evening on Monday, Aug. 23. Berg will speak on "The NIH Roadmap: New Opportunities at the Chemistry-Biology Interface." He will discuss initiatives that have significant chemical components and that provide new opportunities for chemists to participate in addressing important issues in biomedical research. Audience participants will have time to ask questions.

A presidential cultural event, to which the general public is invited, will provide a forum for scientists and writers who have excelled in exploring and cultivating the intellectual and emotional links among science, the arts, and the humanities to share their thoughts. Educational and career symposia and workshops and several anniversary celebrations will round out the presidential events.

Tours of places historical and modern will offer attendees a chance to explore the Philadelphia area. A complete tour listing with pricing and instructions for signing up can be found on the Internet at http://chemistry.org/meetings/philadelphia2004.

Of course, opportunities for continuing education will be offered through ACS divisional and other workshops and through exposition workshops. The exposition itself will be held in Halls A & B of the Pennsylvania Convention Center and will be open from Monday, Aug. 23, through Wednesday, Aug. 25. More than 310 companies and professional organizations will display their wares.

