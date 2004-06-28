Electronic Chemicals

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8226cover1aopen.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8226cover1aopen.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 28, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 26

Good times in the semiconductor industry are making up for setbacks in photoresists and dielectrics

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 26
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Electronic Chemicals

Good times in the semiconductor industry are making up for setbacks in photoresists and dielectrics

Chondroitin Bioactivity

Study of pure, synthetic chondroitin sulfates points way toward clinical use

Charting Better Routes to Drugs

Provocative issues in drug discovery, including combinatorial chemistry, are aired at conference

  • Physical Chemistry

    Cassini's Countdown

    NASA spacecraft is poised to begin a close-up examination of Saturn, its rings, and its moons

  • Business

    Parting Ways, Making a Splash

    Difference in focus at newly separated Bayer units is apparent at pre-plastics show conferences

  • Policy

    Possible Dispute over EU Policy

    ACC is concerned that parts of REACH could violate World Trade Organization standards

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Careers

On Equal Ground

New York's Hunter College serves as a model for diversity in the sciences

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A letter from Marburger, Monster in peri, Car names again

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT