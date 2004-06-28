Akzo Nobel to Move Chlorine

Following a European Commission decision to back Dutch plans to cease chlorine transport in the Netherlands, Akzo Nobel will relocate its chlorine production in the country. The EC decision allows the Dutch government to subsidize the relocation. The company is starting the previously proposed construction of chlorine facilities in Delfzijl and the expansion of its chlorine plant in Rotterdam. Akzo Nobel will invest nearly $200 million in Delfzijl and will receive roughly $80 million from the Dutch government.
