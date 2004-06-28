Borealis Hiking Petrochemicals

Borealis and Hydro Polymers will invest roughly $100 million to expand their Noretyl joint-venture ethylene cracker in Rafnes, Norway, by about 25% to 550,000 metric tons per year. That move, in turn, will support Borealis' expansion of its polypropylene plant in Rønningen, Norway, from 105,000 metric tons to 175,000 metric tons per year. The engineering part of the polypropylene project began earlier this month, and work on the two projects is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2005.
