Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemspec Action in Amsterdam

Specialties exhibition highlights pharma strategies of chemical firms

by Rick Mullin
June 28, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PLEASANT VENUE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photodisc
Amsterdam hosted ChemSpec, which attracted about 350 exhibitors.
Credit: Photodisc
Amsterdam hosted ChemSpec, which attracted about 350 exhibitors.

Exhibitors at ChemSpec Europe last week outlined new programs to boost fine and custom chemicals businesses targeting the pharmaceutical industry. Expansions of specialized manufacturing capabilities, investments in new current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP)-certified facilities, and one significant acquisition were announced.

Sigma-Aldrich revealed at the exhibit that it has acquired Tetrionics, a pharmaceutical chemical firm in Madison, Wis., with estimated annual sales of $15 million. Earlier this year, Sigma acquired Ultrafine, a U.K.-based drug development firm specializing in early-phase cGMP production. Tetrionics specializes in cytotoxic compounds, a significant gap in Sigma-Aldrich’s portfolio until now, according to Edward O. Roullard, the firm’s director of fine chemicals for Europe.

SNPE’s Isochem unit announced a new contract with Altana for commercial-scale manufacture of pantoprazole, the active ingredient in the gastrointestinal drug Pantozol. The deal follows previous contracts for clinical trial volumes and initial scale-up. David Simonnet, new head of Isochem’s pharmaceutical business, said the follow-on business with Altana is a template for how the company wants to grow.

Several companies at ChemSpec said they are shifting to such a “full-service” contract-manufacturing model in the face of likely competition from China and India. The limiting factor for China, according to Hao Hong, president of Asymchem, is the lack of cGMP training. U.S.-based Asymchem recently completed a pilot plant in Tianjin, China, and will open a larger facility next year. Hong says the firm will have to train local workers to follow cGMP.

Other U.S. firms with Chinese connections are taking a step forward. Kingchem formed a fluorine chemistry joint venture with Fuxin Wanton, in Fuxin, China, two years ago and plans a cGMP manufacturing venture this year, according to Kingchem President Stephen Wang. The company is also establishing an R&D group in Shanghai.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asymchem to buy Snapdragon Chemistry for $58 million
DPx Will Acquire Biologics Producer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fine Chemicals On The Upbeat

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE