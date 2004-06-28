China Reports Another Accident

China's official news agency Xinhua reports that the village of Songjia, near the city of Panjin in Liaoning province, was evacuated after a truck dumped ammonia into a pool of waste oil, producing hydrogen sulfide gas. The truck was delivering the waste ammonia from one chemical plant to another that could use it as feedstock. According to Xinhua, the manager of the second chemical plant refused delivery of the ammonia and ordered the truck driver to dump it somewhere because it was not alkaline enough. About 120 people required hospitalization. Police arrested the truck driver, an accomplice, and the manager of the second chemical plant, as well as the plant's director of environmental protection, Xinhua reports.
