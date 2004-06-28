Digital Briefs

Software

ProCite 5 is bibliographic software that allows users to search PubMed and numerous Internet databases simultaneously. It displays the full record, including the abstract, and allows click-sort on column headings to locate a reference when selecting from multiple matches. It locates unlinked citations in a document and allows users to select from any of the last 10 citation searches to bring up the results of a previous search. The software is compatible with Word, Macintosh, and WordPerfect. Thomson/ISI ResearchSoft, http://www.procite.com

ScienceSlides V 1.5 is an extensive set of tools for presentations by scientists, educators, and health professionals. It includes more than 1,100 objects, slides, and slide templates from diverse fields. Among the fields covered are chemistry, biochemistry, pharmacology, and molecular biology. ScienceSlides' content is 100% compatible with PowerPoint, so users can easily modify, rearrange, and combine objects and slides with personal slides. Software requirements are Windows 2000 or XP and Microsoft PowerPoint 2000, 2003, or XP. VisiScience, http://visiscience.com

NoteBookMaker V 6.4 is a totally secure and completely electronic laboratory notebook that looks and prints like a typical 8.5 * 11-inch paperbound notebook. It has several advantages over its paper counterparts, such as the ability to perform specific queries on one or several different parameters. Also, it enhances interaction between parties by allowing different groups of researchers to share notebooks. Finally, researchers can have access to their data, security permitting, whether they are in the laboratory, in their office, at a seminar, or working at home. The software is compatible with Windows and Mac OS X. ChemPetitive Group, http://www.notebookmaker.com

Phoretix 2D Expression is image analysis software for routine 2-D gel analysis. In the Set-up mode, Analysis Setup wizard enables the user to quickly outline experiment structure without the need to define analysis parameters. In the Process mode, Phoretix 2D Expression automatically performs a comprehensive, consistent analysis without user intervention. In the Review mode, data are displayed, and the user is provided with a wide range of tools for editing and further analysis. Other features include spot detection, which captures all spot material with automatic splitting of overlapping spots, and automatic warping for accurate spot matching. The software is compatible with Windows 2000 and XP. Nonlinear Dynamics, http://www.nonlinear.com

PractiCalc is a calculator for the PC. It provides both conventional and unique calculator operation and facilities. It processes calculations, equations, and expressions and gives the result as the user types. PractiCalc has extensive built-in functions and user-defined formulas and offers a comprehensive range of conversion operators and a special conversion screen. PractiCalc runs in all Windows environments. PractiCalc, http://www.practicalc.com

Databases

The Custom Manufacturing Sourcing Guide (CMSG) is a detailed, searchable, Web-based database that provides information on the capabilities of more than 1,200 custom and contract manufacturing facilities worldwide. CMSG enables pharmaceutical, chemical, and life sciences companies; equipment suppliers; and custom manufacturers themselves to identify other custom manufacturing service providers, to keep current on custom and contract capabilities within the industry, and to promote business development. Subscribers can search using parameters such as scale of operations, processes, chemical reaction types, equipment, compliance characteristics (cGMP), and site location or contacts. CMSG is Windows compatible. Richman Chemical/Strategic Info, http://cmsg.sourcingguide.com

SPRESIweb is a database that offers users Internet access to 4.5 million compounds and 3.5 million reactions from 380,000 references. Chemical, physical, and biological property data and keywords abstracted from the primary literature are searchable in SPRESIweb, which can be linked to in-house databases. Other features are Isomer Search, Parent Search, and Flex Match, and links to several document delivery services, to online patent services, to other cheminformatics services, and to online services for physical property and spectra prediction. SPRESIweb works with Internet Explorer 5 and Netscape Navigator 4.7. InfoChem, http://www.spresi.com

Online

ChemPeople is a networking site for chemical professionals worldwide. It helps chemists by enabling them to make connections with other chemists, to find jobs, to advance their careers, to make business contacts, and to raise their industry profiles. http://www.chempeople.com

DSSTox (Distributed Structure-Searchable Toxicity) database network website is aimed at providing a service to the quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) community by publishing standard format, structure-annotated chemical toxicity data files for open public access. Another goal is to facilitate development of improved models for predicting toxicity based on chemical structure. http://www.epa.gov/nheerl/dsstox/

Digital Briefs is written by Janet Dodd , who can be reached at j_dodd@acs.org.