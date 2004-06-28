Deal Reached on Rubber Price-fixing

DuPont Dow Elastomers has agreed to pay $36 million to settle claims from customers who say they were overcharged for polychloroprene. A spokeswoman says the settlement is still subject to court approval, adding that the firm continues to cooperate with a federal probe into price-fixing among polychloroprene and ethylene-propylene rubber producers. As these investigations continue, Crompton, which earlier received government amnesty for reporting price-fixing in urethanes, nitrile rubber, and ethylene-propylene rubber, is hoping for relief against treble damages in customer lawsuits. A bill awaiting President Bush's signature would eliminate treble damages for amnesty recipients and expose other participants in anticompetitive schemes to higher penalties than now provided by law.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter