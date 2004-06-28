Advertisement

EPA Told to Revise PVC Plant Emissions Rule

June 28, 2004
EPA failed to properly regulate hazardous air pollutants at the 28 U.S. factories producing polyvinyl chloride, a federal court recently ruled. In 2002, EPA issued a regulation setting emissions limits for one hazardous air pollutant--vinyl chloride--at PVC plants. The agency argued that it was unnecessary to set individual standards for the other emissions at PVC plants because equipment controlling vinyl chloride removes other hazardous air pollutants as well. Mossville Environmental Action Now, a neighborhood environmental group in Louisiana, and the Sierra Club challenged this argument. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said EPA must either document how equipment controlling vinyl chloride emissions also curbs releases of other hazardous air pollutants or set limits for emissions of those chemicals.

