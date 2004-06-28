Exxon Studies Qatar Cracker

ExxonMobil Chemical and Qatar Petroleum will study the feasibility of a world-scale ethane-based ethylene and derivatives complex in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. ExxonMobil says the cracker would consume ethane from new gas projects in Qatar's North Field, with which it is also involved. ExxonMobil's Middle Eastern chemical presence is currently limited to two joint ventures in Saudi Arabia. Chevron Phillips Chemical and Atofina are already involved in ethylene ventures in Qatar.
