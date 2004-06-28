Advertisement

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

June 28, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 26
The National Institute of Standards & Technology dedicated its new $235 million Advanced Measurement Laboratory last week. The half-million-sq-ft facility will provide extraordinary environmental controls for 338 reconfigurable lab modules and a class-100 clean room.

Steven Chu was named to head the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Chu, a Stanford University physicist and a Nobel Prize winner, will take over the University of California-managed facility on Aug. 1.

Releases of mercury and mercury compounds in the U.S. were 5.3 million lb in 2002, up by 10% from 2001, EPA announced last week. The agency's annual Toxics Release Inventory also shows that releases or disposal of dioxins fell by 5% from 2001 to 2002.

