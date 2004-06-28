Osi to Buy Tech Platform

Prosidion, a subsidiary of OSI Pharmaceuticals, will acquire a platform of dipeptidyl peptidase IV technology from the German firm Probiodrug for $35 million plus future milestones. The deal includes Probiodrug's P93/01, a drug set to enter Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. To finance the acquisition and fund R&D, OSI will invest a further $50 million in Prosidion, bringing its ownership of the subsidiary to 96%.
