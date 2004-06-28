Production up Again in May

May represents the fourth straight month of increased chemical production, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. Output in May rose 0.6% over April to an index of 110.4 (1997 = 100) and was 5.7% greater than in the same month in 2003. Production of basic chemicals rose 0.8% from April and 3.5% from May of last year to an index of 96.5. The government's estimate of capacity utilization for all chemicals increased to 75.6% in May from 75.3% in April and 72.5% in May 2003.
