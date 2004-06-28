Roche Plans Biotech Plants

Roche will expand its capacity for biotechnology products through a new biotech center at its Basel headquarters and a new plant in Penzberg, Germany. Each project will cost about $300 million and will take three years to complete, the company says. Roche will tear down an existing chemical production building to make room for the Basel center. The new facilities will be used to produce monoclonal antibodies for the anticancer medicines Avastin (bevacizumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab). Some 150 new jobs will be created at each site.
