Rohm and Haas Expands

Rohm and Haas will expand its Map Ta Phut, Thailand, acrylic emulsions plant by as much as 50% during the next three years to meet demand, particularly from the local paint market. The plant opened in 1996 and today has annual capacity for 40,000 metric tons. Separately, Rohm and Haas's circuit board technologies unit will work with the U.K. ink-jet technology company Xaar to produce digital ink-jet printing systems for the application of etch masks and other materials used to make printed circuit boards.
