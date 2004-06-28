U.S. Port Security to Be Beefed up under New Measures

Speaking from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach last week, Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge announced that some 9,500 vessels, 3,200 maritime facilities, and 40 offshore oil or gas rigs will have to implement by July 1 security measures mandated by the Maritime Transportation Security Act. Of the maritime facilities, about 300 are chemical plants with their own docks (C&EN, July 28, 2003, page 40). The announced measures--which will harden port infrastructure, better restrict access to port areas, and verify the security of vessels before they enter U.S. ports--come on top of requirements mandated by the International Ship & Port Facility Security Code. The U.S. is party to this international code whose requirements are also to be implemented by July 1. Ridge declared, "Adherence to this code will increase our ability--and that of our neighbors--to prevent terrorists from attacking our ports or using ships as weapons." In a related matter, U.S. and Canada recently announced joint scientific efforts to develop technologies for countering terrorism and defending the homeland.
