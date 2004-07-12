Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Bioxel Pharma says it has sold its first kilogram-scale lots of paclitaxel, purified at Aerojet Fine Chemicals near Sacramento, Calif. Bioxel, which obtains the cancer drug from Canadian yew biomass, claims to have the world's largest and most secure source for natural paclitaxel.

Merck KGaA has picked Chemical Diversity Labs as its preferred provider of screening libraries of potential small-molecule lead compounds through 2006. Representatives from both companies will determine compounds to be synthesized by CDL for early screening at Merck; promising hits will then be further optimized.

◾ The Federal Trade Commission is reviewing a proposed settlement of its complaint that Aspen Technology's 2002 purchase of Hyprotech was anticompetitive. AspenTech says the settlement would enable it to continue selling all of its engineering software, including former Hyprotech products. Further details were not available.

◾ Basell is now producing metallocene-catalyst-based Metocene polypropylene resins in Bayport, Texas. The resins, which feature narrow molecular-weight distribution, had been available only from plants in Europe.

Clariant's AZ Electronic Materials unit is building a plant in Suzhou, China, that will produce low-cost materials for China's liquid-crystal-display industry. The plant will refine and recycle used materials such as isopropyl alcohol, edge bead removers, thinners, and strippers.

◾ Avecia has received the 2004 Innovation Award, sponsored by the U.K. government-funded Insight Faraday Partnership, for its advances in encapsulated metal catalysts for chemical transformations. Avecia developed the EnCAT catalysts with Cambridge University and subsequently commercialized them.

◾ Kraton Polymers has named George B. Gregory as its CEO. Gregory left his position as CEO of KoSa after KoSa's parent company, Koch Industries, purchased DuPont's Invista fibers unit and merged it with KoSa. Gregory is replacing Stephen M. Wood, who is becoming Kraton's vice chairman.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

MPD acquires custom firm Norquay
Grace signs deal for fluorine chemistry
New Mountain buys stake in Gelest

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE