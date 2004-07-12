Green Innovations

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8228cover_open.JPG
« Prev
Next »
8228cover_open.JPG
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 12, 2004 Cover

Volume 82, Issue 28

Presidential awards honor cleaner, cheaper, and smarter chemistry that delivers novel products and processes to prevent pollution

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 82 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Green Innovations

Presidential awards honor cleaner, cheaper, and smarter chemistry that delivers novel products and processes to prevent pollution

Protein Sequencing for the Masses

High-end MS sequencing method is adapted for more affordable benchtop mass spectrometers

High-yield Path to Dendrimers

Copper-catalyzed reaction offers easy, efficient route to globular molecules

  • Biological Chemistry

    A Genetic Code for Organic Chemistry

    'DNA display' offers new option for preparing, screening large libraries of organic compounds

  • Business

    Specialties Revival

    ChemSpec exhibitors shape up services, push performance chemicals

  • Environment

    Grappling with Mercury

    Little agreement found over Bush Administration proposal to cut mercury from coal-fired utilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Enzyme by Design

Computational design and directed evolution convert receptor protein into enzyme

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Balloons fly in Deptford, System tracks rental cars, Voice stress reveals lies

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT