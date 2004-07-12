Cabot Micro to Expand

Cabot Microelectronics is taking steps to cement its leading position in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries used in semiconductor polishing. The company has purchased land adjacent to its existing Geino, Japan, facility on which it plans to expand current infrastructure. It has also entered an agreement with NanoProducts Corp. to develop nanoscale particles for use in CMP and other polishing applications. Cabot Micro, which purchased a minority stake in NanoProducts for $3.75 million, has seen its growth slow recently as competitors enter the CMP market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter