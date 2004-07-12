Chiron Buys Discovery Firm

In an effort to advance work in cancer and on small-molecule drugs, Chiron has acquired Sagres Discovery, a privately held drug discovery company, for an undisclosed sum. "With the wealth of targets from Sagres, we expect to be able to maximize the value of our collaboration with Xoma and our small-molecule drug discovery program for the development and commercialization of new drugs for the treatment of cancer," states Kenneth W. Bair, Chiron's senior vice president of research. Chiron and Xoma entered an antibody-based cancer therapy collaboration earlier this year (C&EN, March 8, page 14).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter