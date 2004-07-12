Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Says DuPont Failed to Report Pfoa Findings

July 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

For nearly 20 years, DuPont failed to give EPA information that a fluorochemical it manufactured was found in umbilical cord blood of a female worker's baby in 1981, the agency alleged last week. In a legal complaint, the agency claims DuPont violated the Toxic Substances Control Act because the company did not inform EPA that perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a substance used to make Teflon, had crossed the placenta and moved into the developing baby. EPA is concerned because PFOA causes development problems in laboratory animals. In addition, the agency alleges that DuPont failed for years to report that the company found PFOA in public water supplies near its Parkersburg, W.Va., plant. DuPont responds that it has obeyed the law and "will vigorously defend" itself against the agency's allegations. EPA has not yet decided on the size of the fine it will seek from DuPont, but it could be as high as $310 million.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE