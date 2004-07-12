Firms Agree on Nanotubes

Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc. and South Korea's Kostat have formed a joint agreement to develop conductive polymers for module trays, carrier tapes, and other electronics applications. CNI will contribute single-wall carbon nanotube expertise, and Kostat will add its polymer-processing abilities. The partners will blend nanotubes with polymers to create packaging components that can dissipate harmful electrostatic charges. Meanwhile, GE Global Research claims to have developed the world's best-performing carbon-nanotube-based diode. According to GE, the nanodiode, one of the smallest functioning devices ever made, could be used in applications such as advanced sensors.
