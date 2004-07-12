Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Job Recovery Far from Complete

Prolonged dip continues as unemployment among college grads grows

by MICHAEL HEYLIN
July 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) latest monthly survey of employers, the upturn in nonfarm payrolls that started last September continued with a modest gain of 112,000 jobs in June. Payroll jobs, however, still remained 1.2 million below their peak of 132.5 million set in March 2001. This hiatus in payroll growth, now 40 months and counting, is the longest since World War II. The previous eight such pauses averaged 23 months.

 

This situation is reminiscent of what was happening in June 1992, another election year. At that time, payrolls had been growing, if slowly, for 13 months. But they were still 1.2 million below the previous peak set 25 months earlier. It would take another eight months to reach new high ground for a then-record 33 months of no growth.

BLS's other monthly data series--which measures total employment and unemployment and is based on a Bureau of the Census survey of households--paints a less dire jobs picture. It pegs June employment at 139 million. This figure is up by 259,000 for the month and by 1.2 million from the previous high in January 2001. This means an average 350,000 annual gain over the past three-and-a-half years--far lower than the 2.3 million annual gain for the previous eight years.

A subset of this survey follows the fortunes of college graduates in the workforce. It indicates continuous growth in their employment level since 1992, but at a considerably slower pace since 2000. From 1992 to 2000, the number of college graduates in the workforce grew by 1.1 million annually. This growth has since dipped to 700,000 annually. Unemployment among college graduates is up from 560,000, or 1.5%, at the end of 2000 to almost 1.1 million, or 2.7%, this June.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Little Good News For Chemistry Job Outlook In 2015
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Job Trends Look Promising
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists For Hire

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE