The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

JSR Corp. Achieves 'Zero' Solid Waste

July 12, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 28
Most Popular in Environment

Japanese synthetic rubber and electronic chemicals producer JSR Corp. claims zero solid waste emissions at all its plants last year, the first petrochemical company ever to do so. The firm defines zero emissions as sending less than 0.1% of total waste to landfills. In 2000, when it began tackling the issue, JSR generated more than 55,000 metric tons of solid waste. Last year, this amount was less than 1 metric ton. JSR used a variety of means to reduce its solid waste. Coal ash became raw material for concrete, used coke was given to road builders, the components of used neon lamps were extracted and recycled, and plastic waste was incinerated to generate heat.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

